ExxonMobil and Total invest in carbon capture

The oil companies Total and ExxonMobil are both putting money into carbon-capture-and-storage technology. Total and the French research institute IFP Energies Nouvelles say they will spend about $40 million during a 5-year pact to improve the energy efficiency of carbon capture. ExxonMobil, meanwhile, has signed a deal to evaluate scaling up technology from Global Thermostat. The start-up captures carbon dioxide with amine-based sorbents that are bonded to porous ceramic monoliths.
