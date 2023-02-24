Feng Zhang company debuts

Aera Therapeutics has launched with $193 million in series A and B funding led by Arch Venture Partners, GV, and Lux Capital. The start-up aims to widen the reach of genetic medicines and enable the delivery of these therapies to tissues in the body beyond those in the liver. Aera’s technology uses human protein nanoparticles as the delivery vehicle for genetic material, an approach developed in the lab of its founder, Feng Zhang, a professor at MIT and a CRISPR pioneer.
