Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Start-ups

Firefly Bio emerges from stealth to develop degrader-antibody conjugates

Backed by Versant Ventures and Lilly, the firm’s platform is an emerging anticancer drug modality

by Alla Katsnelson, special to C&EN
February 15, 2024
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

Scott Hirsch.
Credit: Firefly Bio
Scott Hirsch, Firefly Bio's CEO

Propelled by $94 million in series A financing, Firefly Bio emerged from stealth mode on Feb. 15. The firm will develop a new modality of cancer medicines called degrader-antibody conjugates (DACs).

DACs are an emerging modality in cancer therapeutics­—they were first described just 5 years ago—and industry’s interest in them is growing. The approach is a twist on antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), which use antibodies to make a beeline to cancer cells to deliver a cytotoxic payload. DACs’ payloads are not toxins but targeted protein degraders —compounds designed to enter cancer cells and escort specific disease-causing proteins to the cells’ protein degradation machinery.

“The idea is pretty simple—can we improve ADCs by delivering more-selective payloads,” says Scott Hirsch, Firefly’s CEO. ADCs first entered clinical trials about 40 years ago, and after some fitful years, they are hitting their stride, with dozens of ADC deals in 2023. But with DACs “there’s an opportunity to substantially improve the therapeutic index of ADCs, which has been a challenge since they’ve been around,” Hirsch says.

Working with targeted protein degraders is inherently challenging, however. The compounds are large, so they are difficult to conjugate, and their hydrophobicity makes them prone to getting sucked up into cells nonspecifically. “We think it requires different technology to unlock this payload,” Hirsch says, noting that Firefly has custom built its platform for the task. “We think that’s going to be a difference maker in this space.”

The start-up was cofounded by Nobel Prize winner Carolyn Bertozzi, along with industry ADC experts John Flygare and Bernhard Geierstanger, who now hold chief scientific officer and chief technology officer roles at the company, respectively. Firefly received its early nurturing through its founding investor, Versant Ventures’ incubator Ridgeline Discovery in Basel, Switzerland. Firefly’s current round of financing came largely from Versant, along with other parties, including Eli Lilly and Company. The money will support two colead programs advancing toward the clinic as well as the creation of a broad DAC portfolio, Hirsch says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Start-ups
Editorial: Innovation needs new institutions
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Start-ups
10 Start-Ups to Watch 2024
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Start-ups
On our radar 2024
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE