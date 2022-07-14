Flagship launches company to predict viral variants

Flagship Pioneering, the investment company that fostered Moderna, has committed $50 million to the launch of Apriori Bio, which simulates the evolutionary course of viruses that may pose health threats in the future. To stay ahead of rapidly changing viruses, Apriori uses artificial intelligence to model the binding performance of antibodies and cell receptors to millions of synthetic variants. The firm says the approach will allow it to design vaccines and drugs that are ready to tackle the worst variants before they emerge in the real world.
