Fungi-based dog-food firm Wild Earth raises $11 million

Wild Earth, a meat-free dog-food start-up based in Berkeley, California, has raised $11 million in its first round of venture funding from VegInvest, Mars Petcare, and other backers. The firm was cofounded by chemist Abril Estrada and biologist Ryan Bethencourt, who developed recipes using selected strains of Aspergillus oryzae fungus, also called Koji. Koji is a traditional ingredient in Asian foods such as soy sauce. Wild Earth is now selling dog treats and plans to launch a dry kibble formula later this year.
