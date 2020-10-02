Galecto raises $64 million to boost fibrosis, cancer pipelines

Galecto, a biotech company developing treatments for diseases like nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and pulmonary fibrosis, has raised $64 million from Soleus Capital and Eir Ventures, among others. The company has several candidates in clinical trials, including GB0139, for use in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and GB1211, a treatment for liver fibrosis. The company’s treatments focus on modulating galectin-3, involved in inflammation, and LOXL2, which is dysregulated in cancers.
