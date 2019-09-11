Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Start-ups

Gene editing startup Trucode raised $34 million to test an alternative to CRISPR

The firm is developing therapies with peptide nucleic acids based on the work of scientists from Carnegie Mellon and Yale

by Ryan Cross
September 11, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

A photo of two Trucode scientists in the lab.
Credit: Trucode Gene Repair
Trucode scientists are using peptide nucleic acids for gene editing.

The gene editing gold rush continues, and as more than a dozen companies race to develop the first generation of CRISPR gene-editing therapies, newcomer Trucode Gene Repair has a message for investors: There’s more than one way to edit a genome.

The San Francisco-based startup, which was quietly founded in 2017, recently emerged from stealth mode with $34 million from the Silicon Valley venture capital firms Kleiner Perkins and GV (formerly Google Ventures). Trucode is using that cash to develop a new class of gene editing therapies that don’t rely on the bulky enzymes employed by CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing. Instead, the startup is employing synthetic molecules called peptide nucleic acids (PNAs), which impersonate and bind to DNA and can coax the cell’s natural repair machinery into fixing genetic mutations.

In PNAs, the phosphodiester backbone that connects the bases of DNA is replaced with a polyamide backbone, which makes the synthetic strand less susceptible to degradation. Although PNAs were first described in 1991, their potential application in gene editing wasn’t immediately apparent.

In 2002, Yale University geneticist Peter Glazer showed that PNAs could be used to guide a short strand of synthetic DNA to a particular mutation in the genome. Once there, the PNA distorts the cell’s natural DNA, and occasionally prompts the cell to swap the new DNA strand in and throw the mutation-containing segment out. In the nearly two decades since, Glazer and others have tested the ability of new PNA chemistries and designs to make more consistent edits more often.

Glazer, together with Yale colleagues W. Mark Saltzman and Marie E. Egan, developed polymer nanoparticles to deliver gene-editing PNAs in cystic fibrosis mouse models (Nat. Commun. 2015 DOI: 10.1038/ncomms7952). Glazer and Saltzman used the same approach to treat a genetic blood disease called beta-thalassemia in both adult and fetal mice.

These preliminary successes caught the attention of Marshall Fordyce, who led the initial investment and founding of Trucode while he was at Kleiner Perkins and is now Trucode’s CEO. Trucode acquired the rights for PNA-based gene editing from Yale, and also acquired a license from Carnegie Mellon University for its particular flavor of PNA chemistry, in which a polyethylene glycol molecule is attached to a carbon in the polyamide backbone (J. Org. Chem. 2011, DOI: 10.1021/jo200482d). That modification enhances the PNA’s solubility, stability, and ability to fold into a helical structure.

Another company, Pittsburgh-based NeuBase Therapeutics, has also licensed PNA technology from Carnegie Mellon to develop therapies that silence or alter the expression of genes, instead of editing them.

“Gene editing is potentially curative,” Fordyce says, and he’s excited by the potential to use PNAs for many diseases.

Trucode is starting out by focusing on sickle cell disease and cystic fibrosis, but the pipeline posted on its website boasts discovery programs for a dozen diseases including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, phenylketonuria, and rare genetic diseases of the blood, heart, and liver.

Many of these conditions are the same ones that older CRISPR-based gene-editing companies are already working on. Trucode maintains that it has a potentially attractive alternative.

PNA-based gene editing doesn’t require cutting the DNA, like some forms of CRISPR—although a variant of CRISPR known as base editing can also edit DNA without cutting. Trucode’s system may have the benefit of being smaller and easier to deliver to the body than the bulky enzymes required by CRISPR, but its PNA nanoparticles haven’t been tested in humans, and delivery is never simple for gene editing.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE