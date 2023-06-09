Gene therapy firm launches with collaboration

Kate Therapeutics, a gene therapy company, has emerged from stealth with $51 million in series A financing as well as a licensing collaboration. Kate aims to tackle muscle and heart diseases, primarily with its flagship platform of designing adeno-associated virus capsids for the selective delivery of genetic cargo to muscle tissues. The start-up has licensed its investigational gene therapy for myotubular myopathy to the Japanese firm Astellas Pharma.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter