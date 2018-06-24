Gene therapy start-up Freeline Therapeutics raises $116 million

The U.K-. and Germany-based gene therapy start-up Freeline Therapeutics has raised $116 million in series B financing, most of it coming from British life sciences investment company Syncona. Freeline will use the money to develop adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapies for hemophilia B, caused by a deficiency in clotting factor IX, and for Fabry disease, caused by a deficiency of a lipid-metabolizing enzyme. Gene therapy clinical trials for those diseases are already under way at competitors Spark Therapeutics and Avrobio.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter