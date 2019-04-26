Genentech invests in UK life sciences accelerator

Genentech is among the investors in an accelerator aimed at funding life science and health-care start-ups. Start Codon, based in Cambridge, England, will provide seed funding up to $325,000, lab space, and support from regional research facilities to start-ups preparing for series A fundraising. Start Codon intends to support up to 50 new companies over the next 5 years. Other investors include Cambridge Innovation Capital and Babraham Bioscience Technologies.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter