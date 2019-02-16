IFM launches STING inhibitor company

Boston-based IFM Therapeutics has launched a new subsidiary called IFM Due to develop small-molecule drugs for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. IFM previously developed activators of a protein called STING—stimulator of interferon genes—which it sold to Bristol-Myers Squibb as part of a 2017 deal worth $300 million. Activating STING is a promising strategy for boosting cancer immunotherapies. Now IFM Due plans to develop inhibitors of STING, which is overactive in some autoimmune diseases.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter