Immunai raises $60 million in series A funding

Immunai has raised $60 million in series A financing to develop immunotherapies by studying the immune system at the single-cell level. The company says the financing brings its total funding to $80 million, which it will use to expand its cell database and improve its work in reprogramming immune cells. Immunai recently partnered with Baylor College of Medicine to analyze genetically engineered natural killer immune cells being tested in clinical trials for neuroblastoma.
