Intellia acquires DNA writing company Rewrite

Intellia Therapeutics has acquired Rewrite Therapeutics, a developer of DNA-writing technologies, for $45 million plus $155 million in potential milestone payments. Intellia is developing gene-editing therapies based on the CRISPR-Cas9 editing system. The company says Rewrite’s DNA-writing tools, including CRISPR-Cas9-guided polymerases, could provide new ways to edit disease-causing genes.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter