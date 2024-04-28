Isospec Analytics raises funds for molecule identification

Isospec Analytics has raised $1.9 million in preseed funding to develop technology for rapidly identifying unknown molecules. Isospec was founded in 2022 to commercialize a technique originating from the Laboratory of Molecular Physical Chemistry at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Lausanne (EPFL). The firm says its technology is already being used to analyze sugars and metabolites but that its real potential is in the discovery of new biomarkers for drugs and diagnostics.
