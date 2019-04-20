J&J start-up incubator slated for Washington, D.C.

Johnson & Johnson plans to launch a 3,000 m2 JLabs start-up incubator at the Children’s National Research and Innovation Campus in Washington, DC. The facility will be open to drug, diagnostic, medical device, and other health technology start-ups. Included is a specialized zone managed with the US Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority and focused on countermeasures to chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats. J&J is also launching a competition that will award up to $150,000 and residency at the new JLabs when it opens in 2020. Eligible are start-ups working on pediatric oncology, surgical care, and influenza treatment advances.
