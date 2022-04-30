Kelonia launches with $50 million to simplify gene therapy

Kelonia Therapeutics has launched with $50 million in series A funding to develop genetic medicines using what it calls off-the-shelf in vivo gene delivery. Kelonia says existing gene therapies are complex, costly, and limited by complicated treatments and dose-limiting toxicities. It plans to use lentiviral vector-like particles discovered in Michael Birnbaum’s lab at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to deliver genetic payloads for a broad range of diseases.
