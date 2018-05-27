Kronos Bio launches with $18 million

Hardly a month after retiring as chief scientific officer of Gilead Sciences, Norbert Bischofberger is leading a new company called Kronos Bio, which has announced raising $18 million in seed financing. The Cambridge, Mass.-based start-up will use small-molecule microarrays refined by Kronos’s scientific founder and MIT chemist Angela Koehler to discover compounds that modulate or degrade traditionally tough-to-target proteins implicated in cancer.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter