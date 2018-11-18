Kymera scores $65 million financing round

Kymera Therapeutics has closed its second sizable financing round, securing $65 million from a syndicate of investors co-led by 6 Dimensions Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners, and Pfizer Ventures. Kymera, which was one of C&EN’s 10 Start-Ups to Watch this year, was founded in 2016 to develop protein degraders, complex small molecules that tag an errant protein for the cellular trash bin. The company, which has now raised nearly $100 million, expects to put its first drug into human tests in 2020.
