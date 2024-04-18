Leash raises cash for AI-driven medchem

Leash Bio has raised $9.3 million in seed funding to develop a machine learning model of medicinal chemistry. The company, based in Salt Lake City, was founded by former employees of Recursion, which is combining artificial intelligence (AI) and experimentation in an attempt to industrialize biotechnology. Leash says it wants to accurately predict small-molecule drug candidates for any protein and, more broadly, interactions between any protein and any chemical.
