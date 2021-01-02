Life sciences center Portal launches in Chicago

The life sciences incubator Portal Innovations is opening this quarter in Chicago’s Fulton Market neighborhood. In partnership with the real estate developer Trammel Crow, Portal will offer seed funding, lab space, and access to investors to young companies in life sciences, bioinformatics, and medical technologies. The Midwest has world-class universities and a diverse talent pool but suffers from a shortage of seed capital and infrastructure, Portal says.
