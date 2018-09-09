Life sciences investment firm Westlake launches

A new life sciences venture fund, Westlake Village BioPartners, has launched with $320 million to spend on early-stage companies. Westlake was founded by Beth Seidenberg, formerly a partner at the venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins, and Sean Harper, Amgen’s former head of R&D, who will join Westlake in January. Seidenberg brings 12 years of experience incubating biotech firms—many of which went public or were acquired—along with years working at big firms like Amgen, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Merck & Co.
