LifeMine raises $175 million, signs pact with GSK

LifeMine Therapeutics has raised $175 million in series C financing and formed an R&D collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline aimed at discovering small molecules for up to three human disease targets. Founded in 2017 by chemist Gregory Verdine and others, LifeMine uses multiple techniques to search the fungal biosphere for what it calls genetically encoded small molecules that could lead to new drugs. The firm’s initial focus is on oncology and immune modulation.
