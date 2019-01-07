Liquid biopsy start-up Seer launches

Seer, a diagnostics start-up based in South San Francisco, has launched with $36 million in series A and B financing to develop liquid biopsies for early detection of cancer and neurological diseases. Many companies developing liquid biopsies are focused on using trace pieces of DNA in the blood. Seer is developing proteomics-based biopsies to spot scarce proteins in the blood that could be a signal of disease. CEO Omid Farokhzad cofounded Seer based on his work at Harvard Medical School.
