Locana raises $55 million for RNA editing

Locana, a start-up that is developing CRISPR-based therapies that target and edit RNA, has raised $55 million in series A financing. The company was cofounded by University of California, San Diego, scientist Gene Yeo in 2016 after his lab reprogrammed CRISPR-Cas9 to cut RNA instead of DNA. That strategy could be used to destroy disease-causing RNA transcripts in conditions like amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Huntington’s disease. Yeo says Locana is now looking beyond CRISPR for RNA-binding proteins that could be engineered for making RNA-editing therapies.
