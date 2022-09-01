Lotte, Sumitomo, and Syzygy to test light-catalyzed chemistry

Lotte Chemical, Sumitomo Corporation of Americas, and the start-up Syzygy Plasmonics plan to test Syzygy’s technology for light-catalyzed chemical synthesis at Lotte’s facility in Ulsan, South Korea. Syzygy, one of C&EN’s 10 Start-Ups to Watch in 2019, uses light and metallic nanoparticles to catalyze chemical reactions at low temperatures. The firms say they will use the technology to test a fully electric chemical reactor for clean hydrogen production.
