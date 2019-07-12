Lygos and Sirrus team up for biobased diethyl malonate

The biobased chemical maker Lygos says it has delivered a metric ton of biobased diethyl malonate to Sirrus for use as a raw material for making methylene malonate monomers for adhesives and other applications. Sirrus plans to build a commercial malonate monomer plant in Ohio. Lygos CEO Eric Steen says the current diethyl malonate market is about 60,000 metric tons per year, and he sees a need for a biobased product to supply Sirrus and others.
