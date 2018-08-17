MD Anderson launches a neuroscience start-up

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Accelerator Life Science Partners have launched Magnolia Neurosciences, which is developing medicines to treat cognitive and memory problems experienced by chemotherapy patients. With $31 million in funding, Magnolia will advance discoveries made by MD Anderson researchers. The new company will be headquartered in New York City, where Accelerator has one of its three main campuses and supports several biotech start-ups.
