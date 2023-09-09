Mariana gets $175 million in a series B

Mariana Oncology, a Massachusetts-based developer of radiopharmaceuticals to treat cancer, has raised $175 million in series B financing. Eli Lilly and Company is among the new investors, joining founding investors that include Atlas Venture and RA Capital Management. The proceeds will go toward advancing Mariana’s pipeline and developing its lead candidate, founder and CEO Simon Read says in a press release. He says the lead candidate, MC-339, is expected to enter clinical trials for small-cell lung cancer in 2024.
