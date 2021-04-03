Meatable raises $47 million for cell-based meat

The Dutch start-up Meatable has raised $47 million in its first round of funding from investors to advance its cultivated-meat technology. Backers include DSM Venturing and Rick Klausner, former head of the US National Cancer Institute and of global health at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Meatable says its process efficiently grows cow and pig muscle and fat cells that mature in a few weeks. The company will use the funds to bring its first products to market.
