Micreos raises $37 million for antibiotic technology

Micreos, a Dutch company specializing in endolysin-based antibiotics, has raised $37 million in funding to develop its technology. Endolysins are natural antibiotics that target specific bacteria. Micreos wants to develop them to treat atopic dermatitis, methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus wounds, and bloodstream infections. Its two lead compounds are XZ.700, which targets S. aureus, and SP.800, which targets all staph species.
