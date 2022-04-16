Microbiome start-up Kaleido to shut down

Kaleido Biosciences, which was developing small-molecule compounds to modulate the human microbiome, has decided to shut down. The Lexington, Massachusetts–based firm was founded quietly in 2015 and emerged in 2017 with $65 million in funding. It went public in 2019 and at the end of 2021 had 76 employees. But Kaleido disclosed in January that it had halted work on a drug in Phase 2 studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and ended an agreement with the COPD Foundation.
