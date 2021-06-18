Mnemo raises $90 million series A to improve CAR T cells

Mnemo Therapeutics, a company specializing in cell therapy using chimeric antigen receptor T cells (CAR-Ts), has launched with $90 million in series A funding. Casdin Capital led the financing round. The funds will support development of Mnemo’s technology, which couples the ability to discover tumor-specific antigens with methods to improve CAR T cells’ memory and longevity. The Paris-based company was founded by Sebastian Amigorena of Institut Curie and Michel Sadelain of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
