Natron Energy starts up US sodium-ion battery plant

The start-up Natron Energy has commissioned a sodium-ion battery plant in Holland, Michigan, with a capacity for 600 MW of batteries per year. The facility was originally built by Clarios to manufacture low-voltage lithium-ion batteries, and Natron spent $40 million to retool it. Sodium-ion batteries store less energy than lithium-ion batteries of the same size, but the raw materials needed to make them are much cheaper. The Department of Energy provided a $19.9 million grant for the facility.
