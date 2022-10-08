Nested Therapeutics rakes in $90 million series A

Nested Therapeutics has launched with $90 million in series A funding to develop small-molecule cancer medicines by identifying druggable pockets on proteins involved in cancer-relevant pathways. The company’s lead compound, NEST-1, is a molecular glue that targets the proteins involved in the MAPK cellular signaling pathway. One scientific cofounder is Kevan Shokat, a University of California, Berkeley, chemistry professor who first drugged the protein KRas.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter