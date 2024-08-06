Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Start-ups

New start-up aims to turn stapled peptides into antivirals

Red Queen Therapeutics, cofounded by Loren Walensky, launches

by Rowan Walrath
August 6, 2024
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

A stapled lipopeptide interjects a decoy version of a helical protein structure that prevents the SARS-CoV-2 virus from folding.
Credit: Red Queen Therapeutics/Walensky lab
Red Queen Therapeutics' stapled lipopeptides interfere with viral fusion mechanisms. The illustration shows a Red Queen stapled lipopeptide using a heptad repeat 2 domain (HR2) decoy to block the self-assembly of HR1 and HR2 in SARS-CoV-2.

Around 3 years ago, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute scientist Loren Walensky approached the venture firm Apple Tree Partners (ATP) with an idea. He and his team had found a way to use chemically stapled lipopeptides to block the virus SARS-CoV-2, and they believed the same technology could be used for other enveloped viruses, such as respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola virus, and Nipah virus (Nat. Commun. 2024, DOI: 10.1038/s41467-023-44361-1).

ATP set to work testing that theory and quietly built a company around it. Now that start-up is emerging from stealth. Red Queen Therapeutics launched Tuesday with $55 million in venture backing, a contract with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), and a pipeline led by a drug candidate that has already been tested in humans.

Most antivirals work by stopping a virus from replicating. Paxlovid, for instance, blocks an enzyme that SARS-CoV-2 uses to make copies of itself. In contrast, the peptide made by Walensky’s team is designed to prevent a virus from infecting a cell at all.

A headshot of Mark Mitchnick wearing rectangular-framed glasses, a white shirt, and a black formal jacket.
Credit: Red Queen Therapeutics
Mark Mitchnick is the CEO of Red Queen Therapeutics.

As CEO Mark Mitchnick puts it, an enveloped virus will typically park itself on a cell membrane, find a receptor it likes, and then bring itself closer to the membrane so it fuses. That fusion process involves the folding of two helical protein structures belonging to the virus, usually the heptad repeat 1 and 2 domain α-helices (called HR1 and HR2). “It literally jackknives and brings the virus closer to the body of the protein where the fusion takes place,” Mitchnick says.

Red Queen’s peptide is designed to stop that folding process from happening. “We mimic the part of HR2 that binds to HR1 . . . so HR2 cannot fold onto HR1,” Mitchnick says. “It’s literally a wrench in the works.”

The Red Queen team has worked to make the peptide stabler—preventing it from hydrolyzing and protecting it from enzymatic degradation—by cross-linking certain amino acids. The researchers also added cholesterol to one end so that the peptide sits in the membrane and is thus “in the right place at the right time when [the virus] shows up,” Mitchnick says.

Red Queen recently completed a Phase 1 clinical trial of its COVID-19 antiviral and plans to begin enrolling patients in a Phase 2 study toward the end of 2025. The midstage trial will focus specifically on immunocompromised people, like those who have received organ transplants or chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)T-cell therapy or who consistently take immunosuppressive medications. These are the people who stand to benefit the most from new antivirals, since their immune systems cannot easily clear pathogens on their own, Mitchnick says. Crucially, in the context of COVID-19, many immunocompromised people cannot take Paxlovid because it interacts with multiple medications.

Meanwhile, Red Queen is also testing a drug candidate developed using the same platform for a paninfluenza antiviral through a project funded by BARDA. The agency awarded the start-up a grant of up to $750,000 in May to test the compound in preclinical models and to engineer it for pulmonary rather than nasal administration. Mitchnick expects to publish preclinical data in late 2025.

Red Queen’s third project will test its ability to develop a true broad-spectrum antiviral. The drug candidate RQ-02is designed to target parainfluenza virus, respiratory syncytial virus, and human metapneumovirus.

“We’ve got quite a deep bench of products,” Mitchnick says. “Infectious disease is always feast or famine. We’re heading into a feast portion again, meaning it’s going to be very busy.”

CORRECTION:

This story was updated on Aug. 6, 2024, to correct the amount of venture backing Red Queen Therapeutics has received. It is $55 million, not $50 million. Additionally, it has been updated to correct the description of the paninfluenza antiviral candidate. It is being developed using the same platform as the company’s COVID-19 antiviral but is not the same compound.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Start-ups
Editorial: Innovation needs new institutions
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Start-ups
10 Start-Ups to Watch 2024
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Start-ups
On our radar 2024

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE