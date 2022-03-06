NextRNA launches to develop noncoding RNAs

NextRNA Therapeutics has launched with $9.3 million in seed financing and a $46.8 million series A investment by several venture capital firms. The Cambridge, Massachusetts–based company is based on the work of Carl Novina at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. It is focused on noncoding RNAs, which don’t make proteins but instead interact with and modulate the activity of proteins. NextRNA is developing two small molecules that target long noncoding RNAs that it says play roles in cancer and immunological conditions.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter