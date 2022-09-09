Nodus Oncology launches for DNA damage response targets

Nodus Oncology has launched to develop small molecules that target vulnerabilities in the DNA damage response (DDR), a process in which cells address damage to DNA. DDR is often impaired in people with cancer. Nodus received an undisclosed amount of seed funding from Cumulus Oncology and will partner with the Lead Discovery Center in Dortmund, Germany, which will serve as Nodus’s drug discovery arm.
