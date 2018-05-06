NuMat raises $12.4 million to commercialize MOFs

NuMat Technologies, a developer of products based on metal-organic frameworks, has completed a $12.4 million financing round, bringing its fundraising to date to about $20 million. Participants included OS Fund, Osage University Partners, and Tin Shed Ventures, Patagonia’s investment arm. NuMat, which was one of C&EN’s 10 Start-Ups to Watch in 2016, says it will use the funds to boost manufacturing and expand high-throughput experimentation.
