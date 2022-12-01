Opna Bio launches to continue Plexxikon’s work

Opna Bio has launched with $38 million in series A financing. The start-up continues the research of Plexxikon, a biotech firm that Daiichi Sankyo acquired for $800 million in 2011. Daiichi shuttered Plexxikon’s South San Francisco labs early this year. The funding will go toward developing small-molecule oncology drug programs acquired from Plexxikon and fragile X mental retardation protein inhibitors, also for oncology applications.
