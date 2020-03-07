Orionis Biosciences launches with Novartis pact

Orionis Biosciences has debuted with a 4-year pact with the big drug company Novartis to develop allosterically acting small molecules that when bound to a protein change its conformation to allow binding to a protein target of interest. That protein-protein interaction could prompt the target to be turned off, modulated, or broken down. Orionis says its allosteric-binding technology, which it calls Allo-Glue, could allow it to access previously intractable protein targets. As part of the deal, Novartis is providing undisclosed research funding and investment in the firm.
