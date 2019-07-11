Oxford PV raises $81 million for perovskite production

The UK’s Oxford PV has reaped $81 million in its fourth round of fundraising to support production of perovskite-silicon photovoltaic cells. Investors include Goldwind, a Chinese renewable energy provider, and Meyer Burger, a supplier of photovoltaic production equipment. Oxford PV was created in 2010 and is based on technology from the lab of University of Oxford professor Henry Snaith. The company says its low-cost, thin-film perovskite layer boosts silicon cells’ performance and can be tuned to capture high-energy blue light. It will scale up manufacturing at its site in Brandenburg an der Havel, Germany.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter