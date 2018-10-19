Parker Institute and Xyphos to develop universal CAR T-cell therapies

The Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy and start-up Xyphos Biosciences are teaming up to develop universal and controllable CAR T-cell therapies that can treat many kinds of cancers. Whereas the two CAR T-cell therapies on the market are engineered to attack one particular protein, Xyphos is designing what it calls convertible CAR T cells, which can be redirected to many targets. The cells are activated by bispecific antibodies that bind a CAR T cell at one end and the cancer cell at the other end. Xyphos expects to test its first therapy in humans in early 2020.
