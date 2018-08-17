Pfizer and BioNTech to develop mRNA flu vaccines

Another big drug firm is joining the mRNA therapy field. Pfizer is paying BioNTech $120 million to develop mRNA flu vaccines and offering up to $305 million more in potential milestone payments. Moderna Therapeutics has already tested its own mRNA flu vaccine in a Phase I study. mRNA vaccines have also found an audience with nonprofit groups interested in making vaccines more cheaply and quickly during future pandemics.
