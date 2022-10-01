Pheon launches for antibody-drug conjugates to treat cancer

Pheon Therapeutics has launched with $68 million in financing to develop antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for solid tumors. Its lead program, for which it expects to submit an investigational new drug application to the US Food and Drug Administration within 18 months, “exploits a novel target that is highly expressed in a broad range of solid tumors,” the company says. Pheon plans to disclose the target early next year, CEO Bertrand Damour says.
