Plexium launches to degrade proteins

Plexium, a biotech firm devoted to finding small molecules that induce protein degradation, has launched with $28 million from its first formal funding round. The San Diego–based firm will use DNA-encoded libraries to conduct cell-based screens for molecules that can prompt E3 ligases to raise or lower levels of specific proteins. Plexium’s first goal is to modulate proteins implicated in cancer and neurodegenerative diseases.
