Plexium raises $102 million for targeted protein degradation

The San Diego–based biotech firm Plexium has raised $102 million in funding to further develop its targeted protein degradation technology. Plexium’s DNA-encoded-library-based screening platform is designed to find small molecules that bind to E3 ligases, which modulate protein destruction. The company says it has raised almost $200 million since its 2019 launch. It formed an oncology drug discovery partnership with Amgen earlier this month.
