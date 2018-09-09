Precision BioSciences partners with University of Pennsylvania to develop gene editing therapies

Durham, N.C.-based start-up Precision BioSciences is expanding its collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania to develop therapies based on its Arcus gene editing technology, an alternative to CRISPR gene editing. The duo’s three-year partnership will use Arcus to inactivate genes in nonhuman primates. Penn’s famous gene therapy scientist, James Wilson, recently used Arcus to inactivate a gene called PCSK9 and lower cholesterol in macaques (Nat. Biotechnol. 2018, DOI: 10.1038/nbt.4182). The pair may also develop therapies to repair or introduce genes with Arcus.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter