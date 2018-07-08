Precision BioSciences raises $110 million for off-the-shelf CAR-T and gene-edited crops

Precision BioSciences has raised $110 million in series B financing to advance a drug discovery program using Arcus, its homing endonuclease-based gene-editing tool. Homing endonucleases are enzymes, used by scientists years before CRISPR gene editing was invented, that recognize and cut DNA sequences. The Durham, N.C.-based firm will use the funds to move its lead therapy program, off-the-shelf CAR-T cancer treatments, into the clinic and begin field tests of crops edited with Arcus.
