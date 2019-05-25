Prysm, a life sciences center, is planned for Chicago

The real estate firm Sterling Bay plans to create Prysm Life Sciences, a multitenant medical research facility in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood with more than 11,000 m2 of lab and office space. “While Chicago already has a great reputation in health care and innovation, there is still a critical shortage of actual lab space here,” Sterling Bay CEO Andrew Gloor says. The firm says renovation of the building, formerly part of Lurie Children’s Hospital, has begun.
