Rivus launches with $35 million to tackle obesity, metabolic diseases

Rivus Pharmaceuticals is launching with $35 million in series A financing to develop its small molecule HU6 into a treatment for metabolic and cardiovascular diseases. HU6 is a controlled metabolic accelerator, a class of compounds that spur the breakdown of fats and sugars. HU6 is in phase 2 clinical trials to establish safety and efficacy in people with high body mass indices who have evidence of fatty liver. The funding is led by Longitude Capital and Medicxi.
